Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns’ murder trial delayed

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns’ murder trial delayed (WFTV)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s teenage daughter in Osceola County has been delayed.

Investigators said Stephan Sterns killed 13-year-old Madeline Soto back in February.

Sterns was supposed to go on trial for her murder next week.

But on Wednesday, a judge set a status hearing for Oct. 14.

CLICK HERE for the full story by WFTV.

