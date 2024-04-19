Read: Full lyrics to Taylor Swift’s song ‘Florida!!!’ with Florence & the Machine

When Taylor Swift first released her track list for her new album “The Tortured Poets Department” in February, we were intrigued when we saw one of the tracks was called “Florida!!!” featuring Florence & the Machine.

On Friday, when the album -- which turned out to be a “secret double album” -- finally dropped, we got the chance to find out what this song said about our Sunshine State.

Destin, the Panhandle city on the Gulf famous for its white sand beaches, gets a namecheck, as Swift sings about timeshares there.

Florence & the Machine lead singer Florence Welch alludes to her past lovers sinking “into the swamp” in her “mind.”

Both ladies sing together about Florida being “one hell of a drug.”

Read the song’s lyrics below (we snagged them from Genius.com and listened to the song to make sure they lined up correctly):

Florida!!!

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too

They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true

And my friends all smell like weed or little babies

And this city reeks of driving myself crazy

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

Little did you know your home’s really only

A town you’re just a guest in

So you work your life away just to pay

For a time-share down in Destin

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Florida

Can I use you up?

[Verse 2: Florence Welch]

The hurricane with my name when it came

I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away

Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine

Well, me and my ghosts, wе had a hell of a time

Yes, I’m hauntеd, but I’m feeling just fine

All my girls got their lace and their crimes

And your cheating husband disappeared

Well, no one asks any questions here

[Verse 3: Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]

So I did my best to lay to rest

All of the bodies that have ever been on my body

And in my mind, they sink into the swamp

Is that a bad thing to say in a song?

[Pre-Chorus: Florence Welch]

Little did you know your home’s really only

The town you’ll get arrested

So you pack your life away just to wait out

The shitstorm back in Texas

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Florida

Can I use you up?

[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]

I need to forget, so take me to Florida

I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida

Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable

At least the dolls are beautiful, f--- me up, Florida

I need to forget, so take me to Florida

I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida

Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable

What a crash, what a rush, f--- me up, Florida

It’s one hell of a drug

It’s one hell of a drug

Love loves me like this and I want to resist

So take me to Florida

