Read: Full lyrics to Taylor Swift’s song ‘Florida!!!’ with Florence & the Machine

When Taylor Swift first released her track list for her new album “The Tortured Poets Department” in February, we were intrigued when we saw one of the tracks was called “Florida!!!” featuring Florence & the Machine.
On Friday, when the album -- which turned out to be a “secret double album” -- finally dropped, we got the chance to find out what this song said about our Sunshine State.
Destin, the Panhandle city on the Gulf famous for its white sand beaches, gets a namecheck, as Swift sings about timeshares there.
Florence & the Machine lead singer Florence Welch alludes to her past lovers sinking “into the swamp” in her “mind.”
Both ladies sing together about Florida being “one hell of a drug.”
Read the song’s lyrics below (we snagged them from Genius.com and listened to the song to make sure they lined up correctly):
Florida!!!
[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too
They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true
And my friends all smell like weed or little babies
And this city reeks of driving myself crazy
[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]
Little did you know your home’s really only
A town you’re just a guest in
So you work your life away just to pay
For a time-share down in Destin
[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]
Florida
Is one hell of a drug
Florida
Can I use you up?
[Verse 2: Florence Welch]
The hurricane with my name when it came
I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away
Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine
Well, me and my ghosts, wе had a hell of a time
Yes, I’m hauntеd, but I’m feeling just fine
All my girls got their lace and their crimes
And your cheating husband disappeared
Well, no one asks any questions here
[Verse 3: Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]
So I did my best to lay to rest
All of the bodies that have ever been on my body
And in my mind, they sink into the swamp
Is that a bad thing to say in a song?
[Pre-Chorus: Florence Welch]
Little did you know your home’s really only
The town you’ll get arrested
So you pack your life away just to wait out
The shitstorm back in Texas
[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]
Florida
Is one hell of a drug
Florida
Can I use you up?
[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]
I need to forget, so take me to Florida
I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida
Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable
At least the dolls are beautiful, f--- me up, Florida
I need to forget, so take me to Florida
I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida
Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable
What a crash, what a rush, f--- me up, Florida
It’s one hell of a drug
It’s one hell of a drug
Love loves me like this and I want to resist
So take me to Florida
