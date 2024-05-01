Local

Sheriff: ‘Potential serial killer’ arrested after killing 2 women in Orlando area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Potential serial killer arrest

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced Monday that his detectives arrested a man whom he described as a “potential serial killer.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Mina said Carlos Baez-Nieves, 24, confessed to killing 2 women within 1 month.

Investigators said Baez-Nieves targeted the most vulnerable women he could find: transient women who traded sex for money.

Read: Government financial watchdog gives Jacksonville D grade; questions if city can afford new stadium

They said Baez-Nieves picked up the women, had sex with them and then strangled them.

“He targeted women who he clearly thought would not be missed,” Mina said. “He murdered them and dumped their bodies on the side of the road like they were trash.”

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: Police not looking for any more suspects in ambush that killed 4 officers, injured 4 more

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!