Utopia of the Seas: 2nd-largest cruise ship in the world to call Port Canaveral home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The second-largest cruise ship in the world will call Port Canaveral home starting next year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Royal Caribbean International announced Tuesday that Utopia of the Seas will sail year-round out of Port Canaveral beginning July 2024. The ship, which is in the process of being built, will feature 18 decks to accommodate 5,668 guests, 5 pools, 3 water slides, 21 dining venues, 23 bars, 2 casinos and eight hot tubs.

“Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas is one of the most anticipated new cruise vessels in the industry. We are thrilled to have her join us and looking forward to her arrival next year,” Capt. John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral, said.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: A few showers/storms shifting inland this Independence Day, dry for fireworks

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.