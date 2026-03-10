News

Forever 21 recalls kids pajama pants for potential burn hazard

Pajama Pants Recall Photo Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

This recall involves Forever 21 Kids Disney Mickey Mouse Pajama Pants with black stripes. The pajama pants were sold in children’s sizes 5/6, 7/8, 9/10, 11/12 and 13/14. The size and “Forever 21” are printed on the red and black label at the waist of the pants. The pajamas pants have the item number 01334347 located on a sewn-in, side-seam label below the bar code.

Pajama Pants Recall Photo Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Photo courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama pants immediately and contact Unique Brands Com for a full refund. Consumers will be provided with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled kids pajama pants.

No reports of incidents or injuries have been made at this time.

