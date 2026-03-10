Forever 21 recalls kids pajama pants for potential burn hazard

This recall involves Forever 21 Kids Disney Mickey Mouse Pajama Pants with black stripes. The pajama pants were sold in children’s sizes 5/6, 7/8, 9/10, 11/12 and 13/14. The size and “Forever 21” are printed on the red and black label at the waist of the pants. The pajamas pants have the item number 01334347 located on a sewn-in, side-seam label below the bar code.

Pajama Pants Recall Photo Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Photo courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama pants immediately and contact Unique Brands Com for a full refund. Consumers will be provided with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled kids pajama pants.

No reports of incidents or injuries have been made at this time.

