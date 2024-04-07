7-year-old Ga. girl reported missing found at store in Puerto Rico, FBI says

LYONS, Ga. — After being missing for more than a week, the FBI said it has found a 7-year-old Georgia girl.

On Tuesday, Wendy Salter, and her daughter Stella Brannen Salter, were reported missing from Lyons, Georgia.

Authorities said the last contact made with Wendy Salter was on March 29, which is also the last time the FBI said Stella Salter was seen.

The FBI said that around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Wendy and Stella Salter were found at a store in Puerto Rico.

