Atlanta police release body camera footage of judge’s arrest after incident with officer

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released body camera footage of the moments leading up to the arrest of a Douglas County probate court judge.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The video, released Friday night, shows the confrontation between an off-duty Atlanta police officer and Judge Christina Peterson at the Red Martini bar in Buckhead.

Darryn Moore with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV went through the nearly two hours of video to see what happened in the moments before her arrest.

There was an argument and fight in an area outside the lounge. When an officer got involved, he said the judge hit him. She said it was an accident.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: Florida crews prepare to launch world’s most advanced weather satellite

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.