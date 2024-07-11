Death of 8-year-old GA boy who drowned in “borrow pit” ruled a homicide; 11, 10-year-old arrested

JESUP, Ga. — The death of an 8-year-old Georgia boy who drowned in a “borrow pit” has now been ruled a homicide, lawyers said.

Noah Bush, of Jesup, vanished from his home on May 16. The next day, his body was found in water in a construction “borrow pit,” which is a hole dug deep in the ground to provide fill material for construction projects.

Authorities originally ruled Noah’s death an accidental drowning and said he took off his shoes and wandered around a “no trespassing” sign.

His family immediately said they were suspicious that Noah’s death was accidental because the child was afraid of deep water. The family hired lawyers and a private investigator to look further into Noah’s death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also started to look into the case and interview the children Noah was with that night.

On Wednesday, the family’s attorneys addressed the news media and said that the autopsy revealed Bush’s cause of death was drowning and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

