Delta bumps up its starting minimum wage, gives pay raises to 80,000 employees

ATLANTA — One of Georgia’s largest employers is giving more than 80,000 employees a pay raise.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced on Monday that non-union employees will get a 5% raise. The airline is also raising its minimum starting wage to $19 an hour.

“Delta’s leading position comes thanks to a simple concept that dates back nearly a century – invest in our people first, and they will deliver great service and experiences for our customers,” CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to all employees. “That’s exactly what you do, and it always sets us apart.”

