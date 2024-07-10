Family of former minor league baseball player shot, killed by Georgia police files lawsuit

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family filed a lawsuit against the city of Marietta, the Marietta Police Department and Motel 6 after an officer shot and killed a former professional baseball player.

Michele Newell with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV obtained dashcam video of the incident, which happened in July 2022.

After Raphael Ramirez was shot and killed in the parking lot of Motel 6 in a car his attorney said his mother rented for him, police said told WSB-TV they stopped Ramirez for a suspicious person stop.

Georgia Bureau Of Investigation said Ramirez reversed his car, then hit a marked police car, which pinned and injured an officer between the two cars.

