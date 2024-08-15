Georgia 15-month-old boy dies after mom leaves fentanyl next to car seat, bed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is in jail for murder after police said her infant son died from fentanyl exposure.

Matt Johnson with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV was at the home on Whitecrest Court Wednesday, where police said 30-year-old D’Brianne McMillan left her son unattended on Tuesday.

According to an arrest warrant, McMillan kept fentanyl “in the vehicle in proximity to the victim’s child safety seat, and in her bedroom with the victim, which ultimately led to a fatal fentanyl exposure.”

