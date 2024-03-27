Georgia Senate passes bill restricting what sports transgender students can play

ATLANTA — Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV reported that the Georgia Senate passed a bill that would restrict what sports transgender students can play. It also prevents sex education in school before 7th grade.

Supporters insist it’s a victory for women’s sports. Critics say it will marginalize transgender students.

“It protects the rights of women to compete against each other in athletic competition,” state Sen. Clint Dixon said.

Just last week, Dixon took a bill about student athlete mental health and tacked on several other bills including one to prevent transgender girls from competing in public school girls’ sports.

