Jamaican Consulate of Atlanta sends aid to Jamaica as hurricane rages

ATLANTA — Thousands of miles away from Jamaica in Metro Atlanta, people are sending some much-needed supplies to Jamaica.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Hurricane Beryl is impacting the country with high winds, storm surges and damaging waves.

Audrey Washington with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV spoke with Elaine Bryan of the Jamaican Consulate of Atlanta as Bryan tried to contact her friends and family in Jamaica.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: ‘It’s crushed all of our lives:’ Parents speak about lawsuit involving inappropriate behavior between teacher, daughter

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.