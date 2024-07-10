Local

Parents, students react after Georgia school district votes to lock up phones during the school day

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Parents, students react after DeKalb schools vote to lock up phones during the school day

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students say it will be a huge adjustment to put their cell phones in a magnetic pouch when school starts.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Tom Jones with WSB-TV spoke to some DeKalb County parents who say they need that line of communication to coordinate schedules with their children.

“I understand it, but it’s just a little bit scary,” student Eyasu Gebremarim said.

Gebremarim, who is a junior at Tucker High School, is not looking forward to disconnecting from his cell phone at the start of the school year.

CLICK HERE for the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: First Alert Weather: Still hot, a few neighborhoods to see rain today

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!