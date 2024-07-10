Parents, students react after Georgia school district votes to lock up phones during the school day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students say it will be a huge adjustment to put their cell phones in a magnetic pouch when school starts.

Tom Jones with WSB-TV spoke to some DeKalb County parents who say they need that line of communication to coordinate schedules with their children.

“I understand it, but it’s just a little bit scary,” student Eyasu Gebremarim said.

Gebremarim, who is a junior at Tucker High School, is not looking forward to disconnecting from his cell phone at the start of the school year.

