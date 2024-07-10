Second arrest made in Georgia credit union fraud case, police say suspect stole nearly $500K

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV reported that a second person has been arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Georgia credit union.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Saturday, July 6, Demetrius Redding was arrested by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and charged with four counts of third-degree forgery and four counts of criminal attempt theft by deception.

Police say Redding deposited four stolen checks totaling $480,142.91 with the help of Steven Verrett, a former employee of Navy Federal Credit Union.

Verrett was arrested on May 28, 2024, as a result of the same fraud investigation.

CLICK HERE for the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: Attorneys step in after man claims home was stolen by fraudulent deed

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.