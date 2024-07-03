White shrimp named official Georgia State Crustacean

ATLANTA — Georgia’s lawmakers passed House Bill 1314 naming the white shrimp as the official Georgia State Crustacean.

The little critter won the title due to its significance in Georgia’s culture and economy.

According to the General Assembly of Georgia, shrimp make up almost 80% of the seafood caught by the state each year.

The General Assembly praised the bill, reporting that it’s key to recognize the importance of the crustacean in the state.

