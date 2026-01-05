CDC tracking Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control warns of an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella linked to raw oysters. No recall has been issued for any products at this time.

The latest notice on December 23rd, 2025 shows 64 cases including 20 hospitalizations out of 22 states, including Florida. No deaths have been reported thus far. The majority of cases have been reported in Pennsylvania and New York. Three cases have been recorded in Florida.

The CDC and FDA are working to determine if a common source of oysters can be identified. Note that raw oysters can be contaminated with germs at any time of the year.

Salmonella typically presents with diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, with symptoms starting between six hours and six days after infection. Most people recover without treatment after four or seven days. Children under five years old, adults over 65 years old, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical attention.

It’s recommended to call your healthcare provider immediately if you have symptoms of diarrhea and a fever above 102°F, diarrhea for more than three days without improvement, bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting that make it impossible to keep down liquids, and signs of dehydration.

In order to reduce your risk of Salmonella infection from eating oysters you should cook them before eating and avoid raw seafood contaminating other foods while preparing food. Oysters should be boiled until their shells open, or steamed for a minimum of four minutes. Only eat shellfish that open during cooking.

