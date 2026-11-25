The first shipments of a generic version of a twice-a-year HIV-prevention shot arrived on Wednesday in Zambia, and additional deliveries are expected in Uganda in the coming days.

The medication is called lenacapavir and is expected to cost $40 a year per person. It will eventually be available in 120 countries. The injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is nearly 100% effective at preventing an HIV infection and much more convenient than daily preventive pills that are available now.

“With demand for the injection far outstripping supply, the arrival of generics marks a major step towards making this breakthrough prevention option more widely available and affordable in low- and middle-income countries,” said Tenu Avafia, deputy executive director of Unitaid, a global health agency.

The medications are part of a shipment by the Global Fund, a worldwide partnership to defeat AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. After going through a clearance process in Zambia, the medications are expected to be used within the next three weeks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the generic shot earlier this month. It can’t be sold in the United States because Gilead Sciences' brand-name version, Yeztugo, is still protected by a patent. The approval of the generic medication is considered “tentative,” the FDA’s designation for generics while the original drug remains under a patent.

Gilead established royalty-free licensing agreements with six generic manufacturers to enable greater production of lenacapavir. Those voluntary licenses cover a specific set of countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Latin America. Gilead officials said the company signed the licenses eight months before regulatory approval to ensure an early generic supply, and collaborated closely with generic manufacturers and global health partners.

The FDA-approved generic was developed by India-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories under an agreement brokered by Unitaid and its partners, which sought to accelerate development and make the drug available at an affordable price.

“Access is a priority because we know that breakthroughs like lenacapavir only matter when they reach the people who need them most,” Daniel O’Day, Gilead’s chairman and CEO, said in a press release.

According to the World Health Organization, 41 million people worldwide were living with HIV and 570,000 died from HIV-related causes last year.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to reach millions more people at risk of HIV,” Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund, said in a press release. “This is how we bring the goal of ending AIDS within reach.”

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