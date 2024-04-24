Jill Biden launches bike ride for wounded service members, stresses need to support vets

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jill Biden on Wednesday sounded a red horn to start the Wounded Warrior Project's annual Soldier Ride from the White House lawn, using the launch of the multiday bike ride to stress the importance of supporting service members.

"My husband often says that we have many obligations as a nation but only one sacred obligation: to support you and your families when we send you into harm's way and when you return," she said of President Joe Biden, who is up for reelection.

Jill Biden spoke about steps the administration has taken to expand veteran access to quality home health care, provide benefits and care for veterans harmed by toxins and prevent homelessness and suicide among veterans. She also talked about help for spouses of active-duty and retired servicemembers.

President Biden unexpectedly joined the first lady after signing a $95 billion war aid bill and referred to the group of riders as the "spine of America."

The Wounded Warrior Project was founded in 2003 to help veterans and the families and caregivers of service members who suffered a physical or mental injury or illness while serving in the military on or after Sept. 11, 2001. Soldier Ride began in 2004 to help raise awareness for injured veterans. The tradition of starting the ride from the White House began in 2008.

