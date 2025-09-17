Sprout Organics issues recall baby food pouches for possible lead contamination

Jacksonville, Fla. — Sprout Organics announced Tuesday that it has initiated a voluntary recall of a lot of Sprout Organics Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach baby food pouches because it may contain elevated levels of lead.

Exposure to even low levels of lead may increase blood lead levels. Children exposed to enough lead for enough time can affect their learning and development, or even cause long term health complications.

The 3.5 ounce pouches were sold in Walgreens and some independent stores in the U.S. South. Most sales took place between September and December 2024. The lot was not sold to other large grocery chains.

Anyone who bought pouches matching this description are encouraged to return it to their local store for a refund. The lot code and expiration date are printed on the bottom strip on the back of the pouch

So far no illnesses have been reported and no other Sprout Organics products are impacted by this voluntary recall. The recall is being initiated after routine sampling.

