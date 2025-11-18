Infant botulism outbreak numbers continue to rise

Jacksonville, FLA. — The Centers For Disease Control sending out a new update in its ongoing investigation of the infant botulism outbreak. Since the last update on November 11th, eight new cases have been recorded and Michigan has been added to the list of states affected by the outbreak. This in an ongoing investigation conducted by the CDC, public health officials in several states, the California Department of Public Health Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

There are now 23 cases and hospitalizations recorded in total in connection to ByHeart infant formula. As of the latest update, Arizona, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington have all reported sick infants.

Outbreak data reports the first illness was recorded August 9th. ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula was selectively recalled starting November 8th, then expanded to all ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula products. Parents and caregivers are urged to stop using any of the formula immediately.

Parents and caregivers who have used ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula are asked to take a picture of the lot number and best by date, and label any leftover powdered formula as “DO NOT USE” and keep it stored for at least a month. If an infant develops symptoms of infant botulism, the state health department my awn to collect it for testing. Otherwise, throw the leftover formula away.

If you see symptoms of poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, or decreased facial expression you are asked to seek medical care for your infant. Symptoms can take as long as several weeks to develop.

Infant botulism happens when a baby swallows Clostridium botulinum spores that grow in the gut and make toxin. Infant botulism often starts with constipation but is usually first noticed as difficulty feeding (sucking and swallowing), a weak and altered cry, and lack of head control.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group