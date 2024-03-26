Restaurant Report: Inspectors find more than salt at Jacksonville Beach restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

Becker paid a visit to SALT Jax Beach on 1st Street North. State inspectors found 59 rodent droppings, four live small flying insects, and a time/temperature safety violation. It was temporarily closed.

Sol De Cuba Café on Blanding Boulevard near Woodside Drive was cited for three live roaches, 43 dead roaches, and time/temperature safety violations. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors say Dunkin’ on Reid Street near North 14th Street was cited for bathrooms in disrepair, raw sewage around toilets, and no paper towels. It was temporarily closed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Becker’s final stop, Aspendos Italian Cuisine on Argyle Forest Boulevard near Oakleaf Village Parkway. It was cited for 34 small live flying insects, a cook coughed while preparing dough, and an employee with no hair restraint engaged in food prep. It was temporarily closed.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.