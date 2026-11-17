President Donald Trumparrived in the Philippines on Tuesday, where he was scheduled to meet regional partners, talk trade, and seek a break from a series of setbacks at home, ranging from a major disruption to the U.S. aviation industry to a scandal that has shaken the global AI industry.

Manila, the Philippine capital, is Trump's first stop on a three-day trip that will later take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, according to Trump, potentially for a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Here's the latest:

Duffy says no more ‘piecemeal’ on aviation investments

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is pitching to lawmakers the Trump administration’s request for $50 billion to fully modernize the nation’s air traffic control system.

Duffy said there has been a historic underinvestment in aviation. And now lawmakers have a choice.

“They have to make a decision. What do they want to do? Everything? Or do they want to give me some piecemeal?” Duffy said. “ I hope they don’t piecemeal it. There’s been too much piecemeal happening over the course over 20 or 30 years. I hope we get the full investment.”

Duffy’s comments came as he prepared to meet with GOP senators Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Earlier in the day, the administration made a formal request for the funding and detailed where it hopes to invest the money. The beefed-up request comes after the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years.

Cao’s nomination hearing for Navy secretary wraps up following clash over Navy suicide attempts

The Senate committee hearing to consider Acting Navy Sec. Hung Cao for the permanent job wrapped up after 2.5 hours that focused largely on the Iran war’s costs and conditions aboard Navy ships supporting the war.

The hearing ended with a clash between Cao and Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand over sailors’ suicide attempts aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which supported the war during a record-breaking deployment.

Gillibrand targeted Cao’s assertions that reports of mental health concerns were dishonest. She also dismissed Cao’s use of the term “suicide mitigations” to describe suicide attempts.

Cao said a sailor who jumped off the Lincoln was not attempting suicide because he later admitted as much and was wearing a life preserver. Gillibrand pushed back: “What was he trying to do, swim to Guam?”

Trump administration nominates officer to top Army post

The Trump administration has nominated Gen. Christopher LaNeve to Chief of Staff of the Army — the top uniformed post in the service — after he stepped into the job for months following the unexplained firing of Gen. Randy George in April.

Adam Telle, the man currently serving as the acting Secretary of the Army following the departure of Dan Driscoll from the top civilian post in August, said that LaNeve “is the right leader at the right time to modernize the Army and ensure our Soldiers are prepared to dominate on any battlefield” in a post to social media.

LaNeve has seen a meteoric rise through the ranks since the start of the Trump administration. LaNeve was promoted to be Hegseth’s top military aide shortly after he arrived at the Pentagon and was suddenly nominated him to be the Army’s vice chief of staff last October even though there was an officer in the job at the time.

US House Oversight chairman James Comer to run for Kentucky governor

The Kentucky Republican congressman announced he’s running for Kentucky governor in 2027.

Comer said in an online town hall Monday night that serving Kentucky “is a calling for me.”

“With your support, we can restore hope and create growth all across Kentucky,” Comer said.

As head of the House Oversight Committee, he's conducted extensive investigations of former President Joe Biden and his family as well as the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Comer has served as Kentucky’s agriculture secretary and was also a state lawmaker.

Two Democrats have announced their campaigns for governor: Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Rocky Adkins, a former top adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear, who’s been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate, will leave office next year after serving two terms.

Mullin defends use of government plane to go to college football game after ground stop

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Tuesday defended his use of a government plane to fly to a college football game shortly after a nationwide ground stop which caused massive travel disruptions and left people stranded across the country.

Mullin, speaking on CNBC, acknowledged earlier reporting in the New York Post that he flew to the LSU-Texas college football game a day after all planes were grounded.

Mullin answered in the affirmative when asked whether he’s required to fly on government planes and that he paid for the trip personally.

“We would have never went if the airways weren’t completely open,” he said on CNBC. “They’d been completely open for 21 hours.”

He added: “We would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn’t open. And we still gotta live our lives at the same time.”

Hours before his flight, Mullin was at the White House alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy giving updates on the ground stop.

The longest flight stoppage in 25 years lasted more than four hours and ended around 8:15 p.m. ET Friday, allowing some domestic flights to take off from U.S. airports.

Cao confirms US Navy blockade of Iran costs about $32 million a day

Cao confirmed the figure during his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday for the position of Navy secretary. He was being questioned by Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who cited reports on the blockade’s costs.

“That means the American taxpayers are spending about $1 billion a month just on this blockade,” Warren stated.

Navy secretary nominee dismisses lawmakers’ questions on food shortages on destroyers

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly asked Cao about the current conditions on the various destroyers that are deployed around the world, including reports of diminishing rations that have caused some sailors to lose an alarming amount of weight.

Cao responded, “Well, senator, it’s just not what they want. It’s like my kids opening up the refrigerator door and saying there’s nothing to eat in here.”

“Mr. Secretary, somebody doesn’t lose 45 pounds just because they don’t like the options. I don’t think that’s a fair assessment,” Kelly said.

Cao says Navy still hasn’t assessed damage to US base in Bahrain hit by Iranian strikes

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao told Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren that he doesn’t know the cost of the damage to a U.S. Navy base in Bahrain that was struck by an Iranian attack. Cao previously told The Epoch Times that Iranian strikes “blew the hell out of” the installation.

Cao told Warren the Navy hasn’t been able to conduct a full damage assessment because it’s in a “nonpermissive area for us to go.” He did not confirm a Wall Street Journal report that estimated the cost to be $400 million. But Cao said he would find out the costs.

Warren noted that the base is home to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the 5th Fleet.

Republican senator rejects Trump’s plan to return to steam catapults on aircraft carriers

The Republican chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee has rejected President Trump's plan to return to the use of steam-powered catapults to launch jets off aircraft carriers.

“Returning to steam is a nonstarter, and everybody needs to understand that,” said Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi. Wicker was speaking to Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao during his nomination hearing to become Navy secretary.

Democrats have also expressed an aversion to returning to steam.

In August, Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to remove the advanced electromagnetic system used to launch fighter jets from its newest type of aircraft carrier and return to older steam catapults he has long said he prefers.

Trump’s mandate would likely cost billions of dollars and revert the Navy’s most advanced ships to a system that takes more sailors to operate and is more difficult to maintain.

Navy secretary nominee says Iran war is ‘stressing’ naval resources but says it’s a worthy cause

After back-to-back questions about the impact of the ongoing war, Cao acknowledged the extent that Washington’s targeting of Tehran has had on naval resources.

“But again, I’ve grown up where I lost a country where I didn’t have a flag to stand under,” he responded to a question from Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono. “And I’m telling you right now that I will fight every single day to keep that from happening to my children or my grandchildren.”

Cao notes boost in production of cruise missiles and use of expired munitions

He says there’s been a boost in production of Tomahawk cruise missiles and other weapons, addressing a concern that the Iran war has drawn down the nation’s stockpiles of key munitions.

“When I was in uniform, we only produced 125 tomahawks a year. Right now we’re well above 60 every month,” Cao said.

Cao said efforts are also underway to boost the production of interceptors that are used by Navy ships to shoot down incoming missiles.

Cao also said the Navy is using expired munitions, comparing the practice to adding water to expired bread and putting it in the microwave. He didn’t say what kind of munitions those were.

“For some of these munitions, we recoded them. And so we’re able to shoot off the expired munitions,” Cao said.

Democratic senator says Navy nominee is ‘failing these sailors’ over long deployments

Sen. Richard Blumenthal grilled Cao on the concerns that lawmakers have raised over sailors' mental health, following reports of crew stress and supply shortages on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. The warship endured a record-breaking deployment supporting the Iran war before returning to its homeport of San Diego in October.

“Your solution seems to be to continue just asking these sailors and their families for more without giving them or us the truth about what the nature and length of their deployment is going to be,” the Connecticut lawmaker said.

“I don’t control the deployment lengths,” Cao said. “You see as eight suicide attempts, I see it, eight suicide mitigations.”

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to appear before Congress next month

Key House lawmakers say Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter have voluntarily agreed to appear for transcribed interviews.

Huang will appear before the committees Dec. 1, and Teter will appear Dec. 2.

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” said a statement from the chairmen of three House committees with oversight over China and intelligence issues.

“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” the lawmakers said.

Cao says Navy didn’t tell Congress about sub mishap to protect sailors’ identities

As he vies to become Navy secretary, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao faced pointed questions from a Democratic senator about why the Navy failed to inform Congress that it fired the entire leadership team of a submarine after an underwater collision.

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, noted that lawmakers received no notice of what happened despite a requirement for accountability from Congress.

“We need to have details, promptly,” Reed said. “And you have to do that. And you didn’t do it.”

Cao said there was a near mishap involving the USS South Dakota submarine and the Navy is still investigating what happened. He said the sub’s leadership did not live up to their ethos of honor, courage and commitment but declined to provide further information. However, Cao said the Navy didn’t release details to protect the sailors’ identities. He said he would provide more information to the senator.

Trump administration details its $50 billion request for aviation system improvements

The Trump administration has formally updated its request to lawmakers for $50.1 billion to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system and to make other improvements at airports.

A letter to key lawmakers dated Tuesday says that less than 24 hours after the administration’s request of $30.1 billion, “the urgent need for this investment became undeniable.” That’s when outdated equipment disrupted aircraft communications and radar feeds, forcing the Federal Aviation Administration to initiate a nationwide ground stop.

The request to lawmakers calls for $10.1 billion for updating the nation’s air traffic control system. Another $10 billion would go to boosting airport infrastructure.

Meanwhile, $10 billion would go to replace or refurbish terminals at high-impact hubs. Another $10 billion would go to construct five new traffic control centers and $10 billion would go to improving or replacing up to 140 FAA-owned air traffic control towers.

Trump’s pick to lead the Navy focuses on shipbuilding in his opening statements

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao told senators at his confirmation hearing Tuesday that he’ll focus on revitalizing shipbuilding in an effort to expand the nation’s fleet of warships.

But Cao avoided potentially thorny topics that are likely to come up before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Those include the Iran war, the recent firings of Navy admirals and the waiver Cao will need from Congress to become Navy secretary because he left active duty less than seven years ago.

Cao also spoke of his biography, which includes fleeing Vietnam with his family right before the fall of Saigon in the 1970s. He also focused on his 25 years of service in the Navy.

“I spent my entire adult life serving in the United States Navy special operations community with multiple combat deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia,” Cao said.

Bipartisan concerns arise over forces being ‘stretched thin’ during Navy secretary hearing

Despite deep divisions over the Iran war, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee voiced a unified concern over the impact the ongoing military operation and internal issues at the Department of Defense have had on the U.S. Navy.

“Our sailors and Marines are our greatest asset, but they cannot sustain an increasingly demanding operational tempo without adequate support,” GOP Sen. Roger Wicker, the committee chair, said during his opening statement.

His Democratic counterpart, Sen. Jack Reed, echoed his worry, saying that “disruption” from high-ranking officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, “sends the wrong signal to our sailors and Marines.”

Confirmation hearing for Trump’s nominee to lead the US Navy gets underway

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, a Trump loyalist and combat veteran, appeared Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee as he seeks the permanent top civilian job during a particularly volatile time in Washington. It's the first step in a nomination process that could turn into a fierce debate over the Iran war, military transparency and the well-being of American sailors.

Cao also faces the extra hurdle of needing a waiver from Congress, because he left active-duty service less than seven years ago.

ASEAN-US dinner menu features American surf and turf

The main course was a pairing of U.S. beef tenderloin and lobster tail, served with a truffle potato puree, glazed baby carrots, oyster mushrooms and a wine sauce, according to details shared by the White House.

Courses before the main included ratatouille, goose liver mousse and burrata cheese salad with heirloom tomatoes, walnuts, balsamic glaze and olive oil.

Chocolate-covered cake with roasted almonds and salted caramel ice cream was served for dessert.

Trump’s pick for Navy secretary likely to face Iran war questions during confirmation hearing

He's scheduled to testify before a Senate committee Tuesday, the first step in a nomination process that could turn into a fierce debate over the Iran war, military transparency and the well-being of American sailors.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, a Trump loyalist and combat veteran, is seeking the permanent top civilian job during a particularly volatile time in Washington. He also faces the extra hurdle of needing a waiver from Congress, because he left active-duty service less than seven years ago.

Cao will face the current Congress, with Republicans still in charge. But he's likely to face intense scrutiny from Democrats over aspects of the Iran war, including major damage to the service's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, as well as the recent firings of Navy officials.

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Trump could meet Imelda Marcos during summit in Philippines

Officials are arranging a possible brief reunion between Trump and an old acquaintance — Imelda Marcos — if she’s well enough and gets her doctors’ nod.

Now 97 and using a wheelchair, the former jet-set Philippine first lady and mother of the incumbent president partied in New York decades ago in her heyday as the controversial wife of a strongman leader, who was to be ousted in a pro-democracy 1986 “People Power” public uprising.

But the friendship with Trump endured, with Trump often asking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other Philippine officials: “How’s Imelda?” Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez told The Associated Press.

“Personal connections are very important to him,” Romualdez said.

When the Philippine leader met Trump in the White House last year, he carried a note from his mother that thanked the U.S. president for his strong backing of the Philippines. “President Trump was very happy and told Marcos, ‘Please say hello to your mother,’” according to Romualdez.

US and Thailand sign joint statement affirming terms of forthcoming trade deal

At a brief signing ceremony in Manila, Trump said Thailand has agreed to eliminate all tariffs on U.S. exports and remove “substantial” nontariff barriers on American automobiles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry.

Trump said Thailand will also be buying an estimated $2.6 billion in additional U.S. agricultural products and “that makes our farmers very happy.”

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there’s still “a little more to do” before the agreement itself is finalized and that it should be “ready for us to sign real soon.”

Trump still talking about possible meetings with Russia, North Korea leaders

Trump says North Korea’s leader would like to meet with him in China later this week. And he’s open to sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin, too.

But so far, it appears neither meeting has been arranged.

Trump landed in the Philippines on Tuesday for talks with Asia-Pacific leaders. On Thursday, he’s due in Shenzhen, China, for more talks, including a historic three-way confab with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump said in Manila when reporters asked about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

As for Putin, Trump said he’ll take that meeting “if it’s available.”

Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet separately.

Trump arrives in Philippines to kick off Asia trip with economic deals and talks with allies

President Donald Trump arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday, where he was scheduled to meet regional partners, talk trade, and seek a break from a series of setbacks at home, ranging from a major disruption to the U.S. aviation industry to a scandal that has shaken the global AI industry.

Manila, the Philippine capital, is Trump's first stop on a three-day trip that will later take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, according to Trump, potentially for a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

The visit marks Trump's first travel abroad since his party suffered deep losses in midterm elections. The White House and stock market alike have been rattled by the departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent. Beijing has said it was not involved.

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