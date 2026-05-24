1 dead after apartment fire in Empire Point area, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person died after an apartment fire early Sunday morning at the Landon Imperial Apartments, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said crews responded to the fire around 4:18 a.m.

Firefighters transported two adults from the scene.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and later died, officials said.

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The other person was also taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening conditions.

The fire displaced seven adults and five children, according to JFRD. The American Red Cross is helping those affected.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

Action News Jax has reached out for more information and will update this story as details become available.

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