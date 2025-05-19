Man killed, woman injured in double shooting outside San Marco bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and a woman was wounded early Monday in a shooting outside of a bar in San Marco.

Jacksonville police said they were called to the 1200 block of Kings Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man and a woman in their 30s shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that there was a fight outside of Locals, 1216 Kings Ave. after the bar had closed, police said. The fight escalated and the victims were shot, police said.

Multiple people were detained and are being questioned by police. Officers were canvasing the area and businesses Monday morning seeking out surveillance video, police said.

The identities of the victims were not released. No arrests were announced.

