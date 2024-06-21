1 hurt, 1 missing after boat hits pilon in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — One person is hurt and another is missing just north of the 312 Bridge in St. Augustine, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the boat hit a pilon.

One person was found and taken to the hospital. The other is still missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, and the St. Johns County Sherif’s Office are participating in the search.

This is a developing story.

