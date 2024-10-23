“100% preventable”: How Florida law enforcement is gearing up to combat high driving if Amendment 3 passes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With 67% support according to a new UNF poll, legalized recreational marijuana is beginning to feel like an inevitability in Florida.

Now, law enforcement is gearing up for the possibility of full legalization through Amendment 3.

“We’ve been planning for this for a while,” said Lieutenant Channing Taylor with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lieutenant Channing Taylor is a certified Drug Recognition Expert, which means he knows a thing or two when it comes to recognizing signs of impairment, including those exhibited by people under the influence of marijuana.

“They’re gonna have problems with short-term memory. They’re gonna have problems with hand-eye coordination,” said Taylor.

Taylor argued law enforcement will have a tough task ahead if Amendment 3 passes in November.

He expects there to be an initial spike in intoxicated driving incidents and accidents.

“Because people are going to experiment,” said Taylor.

Because the intoxicating chemical found in marijuana can stay in a person’s system for weeks, Taylor explained law enforcement agencies will have to figure out the best way to test for active impairment, whether it’s through the use of oral swabs, urine tests, or most accurately, blood tests.

State lawmakers will also have to decide whether to blanketly ban all levels of impairment or set limits like those in place for alcohol.

“We have one state out there that said five nanograms. I think they’ve got another one out there that says three and so forth. And some states like Florida it’s undetermined,” said Taylor.

But it’s not just the technical challenges law enforcement will have to figure out.

Taylor argued messaging on the dangers of high driving will also be critical to helping save lives if recreational marijuana becomes the law of the land.

“The part I don’t enjoy is knocking on the door and saying your loved one or your loved ones died in an impaired-related crash and impaired driving is 100 percent preventable,” said Taylor.

Taylor said there are 340 law enforcement officials in the state with Drug Recognition Expert credentials. He said he believes it would be wise to try and boost that number should Amendment 3 pass.

