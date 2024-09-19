11-year-old arrested for bringing knife to Putnam County school

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old Browning-Pearce Elementary School student was arrested Thursday morning for bringing a knife to school, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to deputies, a student notified the school administration that the girl had a knife in her backpack.

During an investigation, law enforcement learned the girl was planning on using the knife on another student who was talking to her “boyfriend.”

The knife was identified as a cleaver-style, fixed-blade kitchen knife.

She was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. She was then released to her parents as the charges didn’t qualify for acceptance to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

