Local

11-year-old arrested for bringing knife to Putnam County school

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Knife at school An 11-year-old Browning-Pearce Elementary School student was arrested Thursday morning for bringing a knife to school, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old Browning-Pearce Elementary School student was arrested Thursday morning for bringing a knife to school, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to deputies, a student notified the school administration that the girl had a knife in her backpack.

During an investigation, law enforcement learned the girl was planning on using the knife on another student who was talking to her “boyfriend.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The knife was identified as a cleaver-style, fixed-blade kitchen knife.

She was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. She was then released to her parents as the charges didn’t qualify for acceptance to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!