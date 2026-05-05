11-year-old child believed to be killed in trailer home fire, Bradford deputies say

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A child is believed to be dead in a fire that happened Tuesday morning, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO said Bradford County Fire Rescue was dispatched around 9:35 a.m. to a house fire in the 12700 block of SW 84th Avenue in the Sampson City area.

Firefighters found “a trailer home fully engulfed in fire,” BCSO said in a social media post.

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Once the fire was extinguished, “they discovered the unrecognizable remains of what appeared to be a juvenile,” BCSO said in the post.

Deputies said an 11-year-old child who lived in the home is unaccounted for. The child was staying home while the mother was at work in Gainesville, BCSO said.

BCSO, the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Medical Examiner’s Office are all investigating the fire.

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