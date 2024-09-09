13-year-old arrested for reported social media threat to Columbia and Madison County schools

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old from Madison County has been arrested in connection with a social media threat targeting schools in Columbia and Madison counties.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that the juvenile was taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office late Sunday night. The investigation remains ongoing, and enhanced safety measures will be in place at Columbia County schools on Monday.

Though the credibility of the threat is still under investigation, CCSO has not yet confirmed the identity of the person who made the post.

Sheriff Hunter commended the swift action of deputies, detectives, and partner agencies for their efforts in resolving the situation. He emphasized that ensuring the safety of students and staff is the highest priority, and the CCSO will continue working closely with the school district as the investigation progresses.

A similar threat was also reported in another North Florida county, and CCSO is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and other agencies to trace the origin of the post. Sheriff Hunter commended the swift response of deputies, detectives, and partner agencies in resolving the situation.

Further updates regarding school closures or additional actions will be provided as more information becomes available.





