14-year-old arrested in Kingsland for school threat

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
KINGSLAND, Ga. — Another student has been arrested this week for making violent threats against a school.

According to the Kingsland Police Department, a 14-year-old was arrested for “making a threat involving a firearm.”

The student admitted to making the threat, which corroborates other evidence.

The teenager is being charged with felony Terroristic Threats and Acts.

They are being held in a detention center until a court hearing is scheduled.

