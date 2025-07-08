$147 million federal grant for Jacksonville’s Emerald Trail pulled from Big, Beautiful Bill

Jacksonville, Fl — A $147 million grant for Jacksonville’s Emerald Trail has been scrapped in the just-signed ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’. A joint statement by JTA and Groundwork Jacksonville says they remain committed to the completion of this transformative project. WOKV reported in March 2024 when the city received the grant for the 30-mile network of walking and biking paths connecting several communities. The trail will connect to more than 20 schools, 16 parks, three colleges, three hospitals and the Regional Transportation Center as well as provide opportunity for new and existing small businesses to thrive.

“We have partial funding from both public and private sources to continue work on two of the five remaining trail segments, segments 3 and 4. We will seek additional funding sources to complete all five segments, roughly 15 miles of trail. This includes reapplying under federal grants that align with the vast economic development impact that this project provides”.

The original project completion date, under this grant, was 2031. It is unclear right now if this decision will extend the project’s completion timeline.

0 of 4 NEW: Renderings of Jacksonville's planned Emerald Trail The overall map of the 30-mile Emerald Trail. (Groundwork Jacksonville) NEW: Renderings of Jacksonville's planned Emerald Trail Hogan Street. The Hogan Street section, a one-mile link, will connect the St. Johns River to Springfield, just north of FSCJ. (Groundwork Jacksonville) NEW: Renderings of Jacksonville's planned Emerald Trail Forsyth Street to Adams Street (Groundwork Jacksonville) NEW: Renderings of Jacksonville's planned Emerald Trail Water to Bay view of Emerald Trail (Groundwork Jacksonville)

Posted by Rich Jones on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

THREE BIG THINGS TO KNOW:

