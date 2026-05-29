15-year-old arrested for attempted sexual battery and kidnapping: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 15-year-old was arrested for several felonies, including attempted sexual battery, after allegedly trying to sexually batter two women, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

Due to the suspect’s age, Action News Jax will not be identifying or sharing his booking photo.

According to JSO, on April 29, District 3 responded to Touchton Road Park, where a woman reported that a young man grabbed her on the walking path. The suspect tried to allegedly take the victim into the woods and simulated holding a gun to her back. The victim fought the teen off and called police, but the teen was already gone before officers arrived.

JSO says Special Assault Unit detectives launched an investigation and worked continuously until two days later, a person who saw the battery called police after seeing the teen suspect at the park.

The witness identified the suspect as the attacker, and he was soon taken into custody.

JSO says detectives learned that the teen suspect attempted to sexually batter another woman at his apartment complex’s pool earlier that month.

The teen suspect was arrested for three felonies: Attempted Kidnapping and Attempted Sexual Battery for his actions at Touchton Road Park, and Attempted Sexual Battery for his actions at the apartment pool.

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