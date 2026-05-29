Judge temporary freezes payments from Trump administration's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'

(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge in Virginia on Friday ordered a temporary freeze on any payments coming from the Trump administration's "Anti-Weaponization Fund" as she considers arguments in a lawsuit brought by a former Jan. 6 prosecutor to block the fund permanently.

The order from U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema specifically bars the administration "from taking any further action pursuant to the creation or operation of the Anti-Weaponization Fund," including transfers of money or consideration of claims from individuals who may argue they are victims of political persecution.

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