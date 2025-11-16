16th St. Augustine Film Festival returns January 2026 with 40+ films

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The 16th annual Saint Augustine Film Festival will take place from January 5 to 11, 2026, in St. Augustine, Florida, showcasing over 40 films and featuring special guests from the film industry.

The festival, the longest running yet, will host screenings at Flagler College’s Lewis Auditorium and Gamache-Koger Theatre, as well as the Alcazar Room at City Hall in the historic Lightner Museum. A highlight of the event is a day dedicated to free films from Spain, in collaboration with the Cultural Office of the Embassy of Spain.

Special guests at the festival include actress Morena Baccarin, known for her roles in ‘Homeland’ and ‘Deadpool,’ and actor Ben McKenzie, famous for ‘The OC’ and ‘Southland.’ McKenzie will present his documentary ‘Everyone Is Lying to You for Money,’ which he wrote, directed, and produced.

Kristi Zea, an acclaimed production and costume designer, producer, and director, will also attend. She is recognized for her work with directors Martin Scorsese and Jonathan Demme, and has earned Academy Award nominations for ‘Revolutionary Road’ and ‘As Good as it Gets.’Professional ballet dancer Thiago Soares will be featured in ‘A Wolf Among the Swans,’ a Brazilian biographical drama about his journey from hip-hop to classical ballet, culminating in his role as a principal dancer at The Royal Ballet in London.

Karen Allen, an actress and director known from the Indiana Jones films, will serve as the Chair of the National Advisory Board and assist in presenting awards to actors and filmmakers.

The festival’s collaboration with SJC Cultural Events Inc., and support from the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council and the St. Johns Cultural Council, highlights St. Johns County’s commitment to the ethos of ‘Culture Around Every Corner.’ Founding sponsors Arnold and Barbara Grevior are joined by annual patrons Eileen and Jeff Schomburger, Jon Schwartz, and Sheila Kolesaire, along with many local businesses and private citizens.

The free films from Spain will be screened on Monday, January 5, at Lewis Auditorium, with no ticket needed. The lineup includes ‘Por Donde Pasa El Silencio,’ ‘Tenéis Que Venir A Verla,’ ‘Mamífera,’ and ‘Un Amor,’ each offering unique narratives and cultural insights.

