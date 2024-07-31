2 arrested in connection with shooting that injured 2 in Kingsland, police say

KINGSLAND, Ga. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured 2 people on Tuesday night in Kingsland, according to police.

Around 7:40 p.m., someone reported to the Kingsland Police Department that shots were fired and a car was in a ditch near the Camden Point Mobile Home Park entrance, according to a news release from KPD.

When officers arrived, they couldn’t find the car at first. They later found a silver sedan with “multiple bullet holes” down the street, the release said.

Officers found a person in the back passenger seat of the car who had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville “for urgent medical care,” KPD said.

Another person showed up at Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus, saying they were injured in a shooting near Camden Point. This person was later transferred to a hospital in Jacksonville.

Two people were arrested, but the investigation is still going on, KPD said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kingsland Police Department and (912)-729-8254 and ask to speak to Investigator Quinn.

