2 charged in 2023 St. Johns I-95 drive-by shooting, was connected to drug trafficking, feds say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are now facing federal charges in connection to an October drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 that federal prosecutors say was connected to drug trafficking activity.

A grand jury returned indictments for Nathaniel Thomas Hatcher III, 28, and James Toney, 20, both of Jacksonville, U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg said during a Wednesday news conference.

Hatcher and Toney are charged with committing a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm in connection with a crime of violence.

Shortly after the Oct. 17 shooting, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera footage showing the moment deputies say four masked people in a red car opened fire into a white Mercedes, hurting two people.

Handberg said authorities are still searching for the other two people in the car.

Hatcher is also charged with:

Conspiring to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana

Conspiring to straw-purchase firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Making materially false statements during the purchases of firearms

Conspiring to commit money laundering,

Witness tampering

Obstruction of justice

Toney is also charged with conspiring to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty was at the news conference and will have details on Hatcher and Toney’s involvement in drug trafficking, and other suspects who were involved in that, on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.