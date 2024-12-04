2 Jacksonville firefighters hurt responding to deadly house fire in Durkeeville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead in a Wednesday morning in a house fire in Durkeeville, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Two firefighters were also injured while responding to the fire, JFRD said.

The call reporting the fire came in at 8:15 a.m. The fire is happening in the 1400 block of McConihe Street, which is off of Barnett Street and north of Kings Road.

Action News Jax is working to get more information and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

