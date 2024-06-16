Local

2 people seriously injured after crash on I-95 North at SR-206 in St. Augustine

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Traffic alert Two people are hurt after a crash on I-95 Nort hat SR-206 in St. Augustine, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue. (Action News Jax)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured after a crash on I-95 North at SR-206 in St. Augustine. Florida Highway Patrol reported it around 7:34 p.m.

The crash involved two cars, St. Johns County Fire Rescue told Action News Jax. Based on their initial notes, they say it could have been a rollover incident from the nearby overpass.

Two trauma alerts were issued, and two people are being taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Action News Jax has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

All lanes are open again.

