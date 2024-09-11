2024 General Election: Early voting dates for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Early voting for the general election is set to begin next month in Florida and Georgia.

Here’s what you need to know about each state’s requirements and each Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia county’s early voting dates.

NORTHEAST FLORIDA

Early voting is required in any election that contains a state or federal office race. The early voting period must start at least on the 10th day before the election and end on the 3rd day before the election.

Baker County - Oct. 24-Nov. 2

Bradford County - Oct. 21-Nov. 3

Clay County - Oct. 22-Nov. 2

Columbia County - Oct. 21-Nov. 2

Duval County - Oct. 21-Nov. 3

Nassau County - Oct. 23-Nov. 2

Putnam County - Oct. 21-Nov. 2

St. Johns County - Oct. 21-Nov. 2

Union County - Oct. 26-Nov. 2

SOUTHEAST GEORGIA

State law requires local elections officials to allow early in-person voting beginning on the fourth Monday prior to a primary or election, and as soon as possible prior to the runoff.

Early voting ends on the Friday immediately before Election Day.

Camden County - Oct. 15-Nov. 1 with Saturday voting on October 19 and 26

Glynn County - Oct. 15-Nov. 1 with Saturday voting on October 19 and 26

Pierce County - Voters from all 8 precincts can cast their votes up to 21 days before Election Day at the Pierce County Elections Office

Ware County - Oct. 15–Nov. 1 with Saturday voting on October 19 and 26 and Sunday voting on Oct. 27

