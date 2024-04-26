Local

2024 NFL Draft: The Jaguars select WR Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23th Pick after trading down

LSU v Ole Miss OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. #11 of the LSU Tigers catches a pass for a touchdown in front of cornerback Deantre Prince #7 of the Mississippi Rebels during the first half of play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars selected wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU with the 23rd Pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jags were originally slated to have the 17th Pick but traded down with Minnesota who picked linebacker Dallas Turner out of Alabama.

In a class dominated by high-profile quarterback picks in the early portion of the draft, the Jaguars decided on a pass-catching option.

The Jaguars will pick up where they left off on Friday and into the weekend. They will have the following remaining picks in this year’s draft barring any trades to move up, down, or for other future considerations:

  • Round 2, Pick 48
  • Round 3, Pick 96
  • Round 4, Pick 114
  • Round 4, Pick 116
  • Round 5, Pick 153
  • Round 6, Pick 212
  • Round 7, Pick 236

Action Sports Jax has crews LIVE at TIAA Bank Field and throughout the city during the three days of the NFL Draft to cover every angle of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ picks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!