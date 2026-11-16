ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The 2026 Action Sports Jax Dream 18 Golf Tournament kicked off at 7:30 a.m. Monday with registration and breakfast.

The event was held at the Golf Club at South Hampton in St. Augustine.

The dollars raised will benefit St. Michael’s Soldiers and the North Florida Junior Golf scholarship programs and there’s still time to donate.

The Dream 18 was started to help promote local golf, coming off the tough economic times of 2008. It was part of a TV series on Action Sports Jax featuring local celebrities and various themes like the best golf holes in the area.

In 2015, the Dream 18 morphed into a local charity event and has now raised more than $300,000 for local charities.

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The Dream 18 has been held at Sawgrass Country Club and World Golf Village, but for the last eight years has been held at South Hampton.

Because of a renovation in 2026, this year’s Dream 18 was pushed to November, as it is typically held in September.

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