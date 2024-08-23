Local

3 arrested by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office following search warrant

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

3 arrested 3 people have been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after illegal drugs and guns were seized on Friday afternoon. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSOVILLE, Fla. — 3 people have been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after illegal drugs and guns were seized on Friday afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO said the Community Problem Response Unit and SWAT Team served a search warrant.

The warrant was served at an apartment near Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road.

On social media, JSO said it would be sharing more details soon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!