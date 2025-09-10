3 Big Things to Know for Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Jacksonville, Fl — Heavy rain bands have shifted south of the area, meaning more sun and warmer temperatures. We’re also getting a break from the humidity the next couple of days. Little to no rain is expected for the remainder of the week, with a few coastal showers returning by the weekend. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 60s/70s each morning and 80s each afternoon. King tides continue with minor, trivial impacts.

TROPICS: Today is the statistical peak of the hurricane season, and there is nothing of concern in the tropics. On this date in 1964 (61 years ago!) Hurricane Dora made landfall near St. Augustine as Category 2 hurricane - the last hurricane to make landfall on our coast.

September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day and the message is simple: Death by suicide is preventable and one is too many. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 50,000 people died by suicide in 2023. 988 is a 24/7 helpline available for people who are having thoughts about taking their own life. You can take the Zero Suicide Jax Pledge today, and join WOKV in a month-long campaign that will, hopefully, become a daily mission in NE Florida.

Jacksonville police are searching for two missing people, each of whom have cognitive issues. 74-year-old Beverly Clark was last seen on Piper Glen Boulevard near Cecil Airport yesterday. JSO says she has dementia. Police are also searching for 69-year-old Nick Hatfield, who left an independent living facility on Lowell Avenue around Noon yesterday. He was later seen near McDuff and Beaver Street. Call JSO if you have seen either individual.

Federal investigators say the collapse of a Florida condo that killed 98 people in 2021 was likely caused by a weakness in the pool deck. The National Institute of Standards and Technology released its findings Tuesday on the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside. The agency said it used structural testing and a computer analysis of video of the collapse to determine that it started in the pool deck beneath the tower, where there was a “failure” in a “slab-column connection.” The agency said a full report on the collapse will be released by the end of the year.

Democratic former school board member who garnered attention for defeating a future cofounder of Moms for Liberty has announced she is running for the U.S. Senate in Florida. Jennifer Jenkins made headlines when she unseated Tina Descovich on the Brevard County School Board in 2020. It was an upset win for Jenkins in a southeast Florida county that President Donald Trump had carried by nearly 20 points. Now Jenkins is challenging Republican Sen. Ashley Moody. She was appointed to the seat by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill vacancy left by Marco Rubio, who was tapped by Trump to become secretary of state.

