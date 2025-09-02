3 Big Things for Monday, September 2, 2025

Jacksonville, Fl — A Clay County protest about the state of labor under the Trump administration ended with people in handcuffs, and at least one person arrested. Clay County Democrats say there was a fight involving a protestor. The group says it was disturbing to see a Veteran holding a sign that said ‘Protect the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic’, attacked with an American flag by a guy yelling fascist slogans and slurs and praising the KKK. The Clay County Republican Party Chair say nobody should be physically assaulted for expressing their beliefs in our great Country. The individuals involved don’t appear to be active in local Republican Party activities and do not represent the local Republican Party.

The Duval County School Board is on the verge of a historic decision to sell its riverfront headquarters and move to Baymeadows. A vote to give the superintendent the green light to start negotiating contracts is set for today. The district is aiming to sell its southbank headquarters for $20 million, and is aiming to relocate in Baymeadows for $14 million. The school board is scheduled to vote on final approval of the contracts for selling the headquarters at its October board meeting.

The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the Liam Coen era Sunday at EverBank Stadium as they host the Carolina Panthers. The Jaguars are 15-15 all-time in regular-season openers.

First Alert Weather: Still breezy with a few showers closer to the coast. A breezy morning with a few showers closer to the coast. High rip current risk once again at local beaches with surf 4-6 ft. Highs today will be in the mid 80s. Occasional showers moving off the Atlantic today from the coast to near or just west of the St. Johns River. A lot drier west of Highway 301 today. We gradually warm up through this week, back into the 90s by Friday and the weekend.

TROPICS: No active storms. A tropical wave has emerged off the coast of Africa and could develop in the long-range over the open ocean. The next name is Gabrielle.

