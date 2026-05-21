3 men charged in December shooting that killed 1 man, injured another, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men are facing charges in a December shooting that killed one man and injured another, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a news release.

Forty-nine-year-old Corey Denmark was killed in the shooting, which happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in the Paxon neighborhood on December 10.

The other man who was shot survived his injuries.

Da-Vonne Mitchell, 26, is facing charges of murder and attempted murder, according to a JSO arrest report.

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Mitchell was arrested Wednesday. JSO said he was identified as the gunman by investigators after they spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video.

Two men, 29-year-old Tyquan Thompson and 26-year-old Anthony Brooks Jr., were charged with accessory to murder after the fact, JSO said.

“We will continue to work to bring justice to Denmark’s loved ones as Mitchell, Thompson, and Brooks face the legal system,” JSO said.

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