3 NYT bestselling authors to speak at Jax Book Fest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a two-day Jacksonville book event happening in September.

Three #1 NYT bestselling authors will be at Jax Book Fest 2024: Vashti Harrison, Jason Reynolds, and Gabrielle Zevin.

Readers will have the opportunity to meet and support dozens of Jacksonville-based and Florida-based authors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There will be book giveaways, live entertainment, reading-related activities, and more.

Jax Book Fest is happening at the Main Library on North Laura Street. On Sept. 20, you can go from noon to 5 p.m. On Sept. 21, it runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free, but registration for some events is strongly suggested. You can learn more here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.