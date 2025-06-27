3 St. Johns County Airport Authority board members charged with violations of Florida’s Sunshine Law

Three St. Johns County Airport Authority board members are facing criminal charges in connection to violations of Florida’s Sunshine Law, Action News Jax investigators Ben Becker and Emily Turner have learned.

Board Chair Reba Joyce Ludlow, and Board Members Leonard “Len” Ross Tucker Jr., and Dennis Michael Clarke are all facing a charge of Violation of the Sunshine Law, according to charging affidavits from State Attorney R.J. Larizza’s office.

The charging documents detail several alleged incidents where the members discussed board business in private meetings.

All could face up to 60 days in jail if found guilty, and a fine of up to $500.

Tucker is also facing a charge of Tampering with a Witness in a Misdemeanor Proceeding, a third-degree felony which carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

We first told you back in February after the airport authority was dropped by its legal representation, Douglas Law Firm.

“Our firm has repeatedly advised of the consequences that could endanger the Airport Authority. Those warnings and legal advice have been ignored,” the firm wrote in a letter at the time.

At its meeting on March 10, the Airport Authority voted against launching an internal investigation into allegations of Sunshine Law violations.

Tucker recused himself from that vote, and Ludlow refused to do so, voting no. Clarke also voted no on the internal investigation.

All board members for the Airport Authority are elected and Action News Jax has reached out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office about the charges these officials are facing and what steps the governor is prepared to take, if any at all.

