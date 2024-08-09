3 suspects in Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio’s murder appear in court in Tampa, are denied bond

TAMPA, Fla. — Three suspects in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio will remain in jail with no bond.

They appeared before Chief Judge Christopher Sabella in Tampa on Thursday.

Sabella decided that the suspects, Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance Jr., and Alicia Andrews, should be denied a chance to make bail.

Prosecutors showed new surveillance video to Sabella, who agreed to keep them behind bars.

A fourth suspect, Rashad Murphy, has a court date in Jacksonville in September. Police are still searching for a fifth suspect, Murphy’s cousin Davion Murphy.

Earlier this week, Action News Jax showed you a new court filing, which detailed how police tracked the suspects from Jacksonville to Tampa on their mission to kill Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones II.

The rapper was shot and killed outside of a hotel in Tampa on June 23 and was there celebrating his 26th birthday. Three other people were also hurt in the shooting.

Detectives believe the suspects were part of Jacksonville gangs ATK and 1200 and worked together to target Foolio, who was part of 6 Block.

Investigators say the rivals followed Foolio and his crew to two different clubs in Tampa before arriving at the hotel where Foolio was celebrating and opening fire on him.

