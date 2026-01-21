The 35th annual EDDY Awards will honor Duval County Teachers

JACKSONVILLE. Fla — Nearly 180 of Duval County’s top educators will be recognized at the 35th Annual EDDY Awards on Saturday, Jan. 24, celebrating excellence in teaching and naming the 2026 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year.

Hosted by the Jacksonville Public Education Fund (JPEF), the EDDY Awards are part of a year-long Teacher of the Year program that honors outstanding public school educators. The winner will represent Duval County in the Florida Teacher of the Year program.

VyStar Credit Union is the title sponsor for the event, with Deerwood Rotary, Florida Blue, and Deutsche Bank supporting teacher recognition and finalist awards.

“We are grateful for our sponsors’ commitment to public education and to celebrating the incredible work teachers do every day for students,” said Rachael Tutwiler Fortune, president of JPEF.

All school-level Teachers of the Year will be honored during the ceremony, which concludes with the announcement of the 2026 countywide winner. The Teacher of the Year will receive a cash prize, classroom grants, a new car from Jenkins Auto Group, and will serve as an ex officio member of the JPEF Board of Directors for one year.

Finalists for the 2026 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year are:

Monica Gold, Arlington Middle School

Michelle Flores, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

Dr. Mari Richardson, Jean Ribault High School

PeTika Tave, Reynolds Lane Elementary School

Valerie Pitts-Wilson, Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary School

